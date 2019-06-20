First-ever gin and jazz festival in the Pocklington area set to be a real tonic

A group of local businesses and artisan producers have collaborated to create the first ever gin and jazz festival in the Pocklington area.

Hosted at the unique wedding and party venue of Barmbyfield Barns, the event takes place on Saturday, July 6 between 4pm and 11pm.

The festival will showcase some of the best local musical and vocal talent along with complementary gin sampling and masterclasses from local distillers Hooting Owl Distillery, York Gin, Evil Eye Lounge, Fox Gin, Shoot The Bull Gin and Priory Vodka.

The venue, which is set just outside Barmby Moor, boasts a stunning outdoor space and breathtaking views with its backdrop of the Wolds.

The masterclasses will explain what is behind creating a truly artisan gins and will allow guests to sample, compare and contrast with other gins and drinks.

Along with the entertainment, included in the £25 ticket price are a limited-edition event branded gin glass, along three drinks tokens which can be redeemed for gin and tonics or other drinks of personal choice.

Music is live all evening with two sets of 45 minutes from each act, starting with Lexi, a local young female vocalist whose voice has performed at The Royal Albert Hall and The Barbican York alongside The Kingdom Choir who sang at Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

The Jazz Collection, a group of five outstanding musicians will carry on the theme with their repertoire of modern and vintage jazz. Finally, Eli and the Blues Prophets, a male and female vocalist will perform one set together then will liven things up and finish off the evening with their band.

Foodies are in for a treat too, with artisan street food available from Shoot The Bull and The Rustic Rover’s handmade pizzas.

Paul Bartram, from Barmbyfield Barns, said: “With the huge public interest in gin, and the great range of distilleries we now have, there’s never been a better time to sample the ranges of gins from local craft producers, while enjoying great music and food.

“Tickets are limited to just 250 places and selling fast. For more details contact Paul or Harriet at Barmbyfield Barns on 07803 581420.”