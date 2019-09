Humber Fire and Rescue teams were called out to a vehicle accident on Sunday, September 29 at Selby Road, Holme on Spalding Moor.

A spokesman said: “The car left the road and hit a tree.

“Oxygen was administered to a female passenger. The passenger and driver were then left in the care of the ambulance service.”

Later on the same day a crew was called out to a chimney fire on the same road in Holme on Spalding Moor.