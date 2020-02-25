Fire claimed two lives in Humberside last year

Fewer lives were lost to fires in Humberside last year amid a drop in the number of incidents attended by firefighters, new statistics show.

The situation contrasts that across England, which saw a rise in fatalities prompting the chairman of the National Fire Chiefs Council to say he is “very concerned” by the situation.

There were two fire-related fatalities in Humberside in the 12 months to September last year, Home Office figures show – none of them occurring in homes in the area. This was down from six the year before, alongside a 6% decrease in the total number of fires, with 4,256 recorded last year.

The Humberside Fire and Rescue Service crews were most often needed to attend small outdoor fires that don’t involve people or property.

NFCC chairman Roy Wilsher said it was pleasing to see the reduction in the number of incidents but that it was essential they do not become complacent.

A Home Office spokesman said fire and rescue services will receive around £2.3 billion in 2019/20. He added: “We are grateful for the continued tireless efforts of firefighters across the country, with fire and rescue services having the resources they need to do their important work.”