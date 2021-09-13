Find out more about Pocklington’s heritage via guided walk this week
A special event will be held in Pocklington as part of VHEY’s Festival of Walks.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 8:45 am
There’s a chance to ‘Walk The Town of Pocklington’ on Thursday, September 16.
Learn about the people, the buildings, and the archaeology with commentary by Phil Gilbank, the chairman of the History Society and Pocklington Heritage Group.
Anyone interested in the event can meet at the Station Road Car Park at 6.30pm.