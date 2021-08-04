Filey RNLI officially launch new lifeboat – paid for entirely by Stamford Bridge supporter who left money in her will

Filey RNLI crew members aboard the new Atlantic 85 boat named after Marjorie Shepherd. Photo by Phill Andrews

The late Marjorie Shepherd left enough money in her legacy to entirely fund a new Atlantic 85 lifeboat for Filey’ s RNLI station.

The new vessel, which arrived last week, has now been named in honour of the crew’s late supporter, who also left gifts to other charitable causes in her will.

The RNLI have not disclosed the full amount donated by Mrs Shepherd, who had a holiday home in Filey.

Filey's crew try out the new Atlantic 85 lifeboat. Photo by Phill Andrews

She and her husband, a jeweller who ran a shop on The Shambles in York, are both commemorated by benches in Glen Gardens in Filey.

The couple had no children, but her two nephews will be invited by the RNLI to attend the lifeboat’s naming ceremony in October.

The new craft replaces the slower Mersey class boat which left Filey in April, having served the town since 1991.

However, its arrival does mean some operational changes. It cannot launch in certain extreme weather conditions, meaning the RNLI stations at Scarborough and Bridlington will be tasked with some rescues near Filey that require a larger vessel to attend.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The RNLI’s aim is to reach at least 90% of all casualties within 10 nautical miles of the coast within 30 minutes of launch, in all weathers.