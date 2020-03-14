Figures show almost 2,000 care workers in the East Riding on zero-hours amid coronavirus sick pay fears

Almost 2,000 care workers helping the East Riding of Yorkshire’s vulnerable and elderly adults are on zero-hours contracts, which unions argue could discourage those infected with coronavirus from staying off work.

Leading trade unions and the Labour Party have called on the Government to step in to ensure care workers with uncontracted hours are entitled to sick pay, after no new measures were announced during Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Budget.

The latest figures from charity Skills for Care show there were 2,220 people working on zero-hours contracts in adult social care in the East Riding of Yorkshire in 2019 – 25% of the 9,000-strong workforce. Of these, 1,980 had direct contact with vulnerable clients, helping wash, dress or feed them, including carers and home helpers.

Currently, only workers with average weekly earnings of at least £118 are entitled to Statutory Sick Pay, which is worth £94.25 per week.

But the Trades Union Congress says a third of people on zero-hours contracts do not earn enough to qualify, as they may not work enough hours.

The Government says it has introduced measures to make claiming benefits such as Universal Credit or Contributory Employment and Support Allowance easier for those who are not eligible for Statutory Sick Pay.

But TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said “relying on our broken benefits system is not the solution”.

She called on the Government to make Statutory Sick Pay available for all workers.