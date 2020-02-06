Fewer toddlers in the East Riding reaching key development milestones

Fewer toddlers in the East Riding of Yorkshire are reaching key development milestones around the age of two for the second year running, new figures have revealed.

Charity Action for Children says youngsters in some parts of the country are “falling behind on the key building blocks” needed for a safe and happy childhood.

Public Health England data shows that 91.7% of children met expectations in five areas: communication, problem solving, social interaction, fine motor skills (holding objects and drawing) and gross motor skills such as walking without falling and kicking a ball.

That’s down from 91.9% over the same period in 2018, and 92.2% in 2017.

Every three months, nursery nurses and health visitors examine thousands of children aged between two and two-and-a-half years old in England to check their mental and physical development, as part of the Healthy Child Programme in the UK.

The two-year health check, one of the key reviews of the programme, gives parents an insight into how well their child is progressing.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: “It’s deeply worrying so many toddlers are falling behind when it comes to crucial skills like communicating and playing with other children.

“Rather than catching up, in some parts of the country we’re seeing youngsters falling further behind on some of the key building blocks they need for a safe and happy childhood.”

He added that the early years services for parents, such as children’s centres, are vital to giving children the best start in life.