Fee assistance to Pocklington School’s Sixth Form helps students achieve their ambitions

Year 11 students looking to widen their horizons after next summer’s GCSEs are being urged to consider applying for fee assistance at Pocklington School to help them fulfil their aspirations and ambitions.

The School’s Sixth Form will pay up to 100% of the fees for pupils who have the spirit and drive to make the most of the many opportunities it offers but would otherwise not be able to afford to attend.

It focuses on helping every student to achieve their aims by boosting their confidence, leadership and life skills, alongside solid academic achievement. Students are given every chance to follow their passions through a huge range of courses and extra-curricular activities.

Fee assistance doesn’t depend on previous academic success. The school is looking for students who will work hard and take full advantage of all the co-curricular activities on offer.

They can work collaboratively in sport, music and drama as well as through options such as Community Action and the Combined Cadet Force.

Laura Powell, Head of Sixth Form, said: “We are a welcoming and inclusive Sixth Form which values creativity and intellectual curiosity. We encourage students to set ambitious goals and offer outstanding pastoral support alongside personal skills development to help them achieve those goals.”

Contact Fiona Lambert on 01759 321200 or download the booklet and information at bit.ly/2XWarXE to find out more.