Fantastic family fundraising feat

A fundraising campaign became a real family affair when 13 people took on a major walking challenge.

The group, all members of the same family, took on the Three Peaks (Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent) to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK and the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA).

They were supporting Graham Edwards, who has been holding various charity events after his wife Maureen was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

PSP is a rare neurological condition that “progressively robs people of their ability to walk, talk, see and swallow”.

Mr and Mrs Edwards have lived in the Pocklington area for around 57 years and raised their four children who all attended Woldgate School.

Mr Edwards started raising money for Parkinson’s as soon as they received the diagnosis.

He created the Maureen Edwards Foundation and began to raise as much money as possible for Parkinson’s UK.

The first major charity event was in 2017 when £5,000 was raised by a concert at Pocklington Church.

Last year he accrued approximately £19,000 for the ME Foundation.

He raised £15,000 via sponsorships through contacts he has gained with his company, Graham Edwards Trailers Ltd. He also hosted another concert in June of last year at Pocklington Church and raised another £3,000.

Now the rest of his family have joined the campaign, boosting the total by £6,443.

Lucy Edwards, granddaughter of Mr Edwards, said: “Grandad has worked so hard to raise so much money for these two charities, that are very close to our heart, the children and grandchildren wanted to get together and do their part.

“We endured 24.5 miles of walking and this involved climbing to three of the highest peaks in the Yorkshire Dales.

“The Yorkshire Three Peaks was the most fitting challenge that we could do for my Granny as my granny and grandad used to walk for miles and miles together, all over the country, and even the world.

“They have previously completed world famous walks (e.g. Wicklow Way, West Highland Way, the Isle of Wight Coastal Walk) and the longest being a 200 mile walk from Coast to Coast.

“We have currently raised £6,443 and £7,310 with Gift Aid – our target was £5,000 so we have absolutely smashed it.

“I couldn’t wait for my family members to pull together and take part in this charity event for such a good cause, and two fantastic charities.

“We all had such a brilliant time and it was a great experience for all involved.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/MaureenEdwardsYorkshire3Peaks if you would like to donate to the cause.