Fantastic family activities planned at canal open day

Families are being invited to join the fun at the annual Pocklington Canal Open Day.

The event will take place at Melbourne Arm Moorings on Sunday, May 26 between 11am and 4pm.

The open day is held at Melbourne Arm Moorings.

There’s parking is along Main Street with the moorings accessed on foot along a private road.

There will be interactive theatrical performances, wildlife discovery activities and boat trips for the family to enjoy at this drop in event.

This event takes place in partnership between national waterways and wellbeing charity Canal and River Trust, and the local charity Pocklington Canal Amenity Society which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Rusticus Theatre will be bringing the canal’s history to life through their popular walking performances, with the canal’s first lock keeper and the original canal engineer leading an array of fun activities and challenges.

These performances last 45 minutes and take place at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm.

There is no need to book.

This event takes place as part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund project on the canal, now in its final year.

A spokesman for the event said: “We had a wonderful 2018 celebrating the Bicentenary of the Pocklington Canal and we are delighted to be celebrating 50 years of hard work by the volunteers of the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society.

“This Open Day is the perfect excuse to come and explore the Pocklington Canal and to take some time to enjoy being beside the water.”

Visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/events/2019-05-26-pocklington-canal-open-day