Fangtastic events at William’s Den venue

North Cave attraction William’s Den is preparing a fangtastic pumpkin party this Halloween.

The popular venue is arranging a packed programme of fun including: William’s petrifying adventure, pumpkin patch and carving station, daily pumpkin games, pumpkin photo booth, ice cream scream, broomstick racing and pumpkin party time.

The events take place daily from Monday, October 21 to Thursday, October 31.

Creator of William’s Den, Christian Carver, said: “There’s so much happening this Halloween and we couldn’t be more excited.

“The whole family are in for a treat.”