Fangfoss potter wins top award at Potfest

Gerry Grant, from Fangfoss pottery, was awarded the “Potfest” Prize at a recent ceramics festival held in the Lake District.

The annual festival is held in the cattle pens in Penrith and attracts more than 160 potters from across the world.

The theme this year was “Avian architecture” and Gerry entered “A Parliament of Owls” – the collective term for a group of owls.

At the prize giving, Gerry was awarded the Potfest prize for his “Potfestiveness” – a term coined by the organisers for his creative work, his passion for ceramics, and his enthusiasm in passing on his skills to younger potters.

Gerry said: “It was great to be recognised for my work and enthusiasm by my fellow artists.

“I will be at the festival next year for sure as my prize was a free stall at the event.”