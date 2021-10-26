Fangfoss bonfire will be back with a bang this year after break due to Covid restrictions
The Fangfoss bonfire is back after a year’s absence on Saturday, November 6 from 6pm.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:36 am
The Fangfoss bonfire is back after a year’s absence on Saturday, November 6 from 6pm.
As usual there will be best guy and lantern competitions, along with hot dogs, burgers, and soup on sale.
There is also a bar selling a selection of alcoholic drinks including mulled wine.
The cost of admission for the Jublilee Park event is £15 for a family ticket – or £5 for adults and £3 for children. All proceeds go towards the maintenance of the park.