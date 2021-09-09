Fangfest hailed a success as it raises £5,000

People got the chance to create pots at Fangfoss Pottery.

This year there was a slightly different format with the emphasis being placed firmly on the practical arts.

Visitors were entertained by craftspeople and were encouraged to have a go themselves. More than 150 people had a go throwing a pot on the wheel at the pottery, and over 200 little pots that Gerry at the pottery had made and fired, were painted by visitors and taken away.

In the church of St Martin’s there was a local archaeology and history display, with artefacts being able to be handled by the public.

Objects and pictures spanned the years from the Stone Age right through to Victorian times. Pocklington and District Heritage Trust gave their support by supplying articles and photographs of objects found in Fangfoss.

The Battle of Stamford Bridge Society also set up camp in the church yard.

This year the village made more use of the green at Fangfoss with a display of classic and veteran cars, organised by Chris White from Bolton and around the Green and at the Rocking Horse shop were lots of stalls.

To add a bit of fun and colour to the village, a scarecrow trail was devised.

The judges prize awarded by Pocklington Town Crier went to Ian and Nicky Fletcher for “Fletch is back on the Piste”.

First prize of the people’s vote went to Phil Metcalfe “The Blacksmith and his friend” (the pub in the village used to be a blacksmith’s shop) closely followed by “The Dementers of Azkaban” at Willow Cottage.

Lyn Grant, from Fangfoss Pottery, said: “It was one of the best years ever – helped by the fact we had a lovely weekend weather wise.

“Over £5,000 was raised for local charities and organisations including the church, Jubilee Park, The Explorer Scouts, and Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.

“It certainly felt like a huge step towards normality. The stall holders were all pleased to get out after such a long time in isolation and can’t wait for next year’s event.”