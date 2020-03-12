Family vows to hit £5,000 total for MND cause

Family and friends of a Market Weighton man with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) have come together to raise funds and awareness of the condition.

They have pledged to raise £5,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MDNA).

Former Royal Mail manager and accomplished musician Dave Foster was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in July 2019.

Family friend Claude Mole started the campaign earlier this year by donating the proceeds from his book, A Day’s Cricket – The Scarborough Seagulls vs The Hull Penguins, which features illustrations by Mr Foster’s 10 year old granddaughter Tatiana Moore.

Mr Foster’s nephew Danny was part of a group of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue employees and friends who walked from Ackworth Rugby League Club to Headingley.

The group walked 20 miles in six hours and raised almost £5,000 for the MNDA and the Leeds Rhino Foundation.

In addition, Mr Foster’s daughter and son in law, Victoria and Luke Cox are hoping to raise over £1,000 between them through a coffee morning organised by Victoria and a friend and a raffle to win a room being decorated by painter and decorator Luke.

Before his diagnosis Mr Foster, a talented cornet and saxophone player, was made aware of the benefits his music could have on those living with Dementia. He went on to play at over 67 Care Homes over a two year period and he recorded his experiences in a paper entitled ‘Music and Dementia’ with Mr Mole.

Always busy, keen DIY fan Mr Foster also played an active role in the Shiptonthorpe panto and was an original member of the Ravens Morris Steampunk Group that performed throughout Yorkshire.

Mr Foster said: “Although my voice has been compromised and speech is difficult, I can still write my daily ‘To Do’ list and it’s important that people understand that you can still do things. I’m still up for the challenges that I face daily and am so grateful for the continued help and support of all of my family and friends.”

Visit visit www.mndassociation.org to donate or find out more information.

There is a free Focus Event for people and families living with MND at The Principal Hotel, York, on Saturday, June 13 between 10am and 4pm.

People can register to attend here www.mndassociation.org/regionalevents.