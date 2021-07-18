Family theatre is back at PAC with Goldilocks

Goldilocks and The Three Bears will be performed live on stage by TaleGate Theatre Productions.

Goldilocks and The Three Bears will be performed live on stage by TaleGate Theatre Productions, featuring pop songs, magic and puppets, on Thursday, August 12, at 2.30pm.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “We are so excited to be looking ahead to resuming our programme of live events, including our family theatre, just in time for the summer holidays.

“TaleGate Theatre are firm PAC favourites so we know that audiences of all ages are going to love this pantomime – it will just be fantastic to have our auditorium filled with the sounds of laughter and fun once again.”

From the team that brought you ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ comes a magical adventure. Run away with TaleGate Theatre Productions to the circus this Easter.

Help Goldilocks and her mum, Dame Dolly Donut, save their circus and rescue the three bears from the evil ringmaster.

Tickets are £10 (Adults), £7.50 (Concessions) and £31 (Family Ticket) on sale now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

