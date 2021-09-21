Family pays tribute to man who died in A614 crash near Middleton on the Wolds

The man who died on the A614 near Middleton on the Wolds was named by police as David Lewis. Photo provided by Humberside Police.

Police were called at 4:35pm on Sunday following reports of a collision on the A614 involving a motorcycle and a car.

A police spokesman said: “We are now able to name the man who sadly died as David Lewis, aged 49.

“David’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time, but have said that they are deeply touched by all the messages of support they have received these last few days.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to get in touch.