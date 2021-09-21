Family pays tribute to man who died in A614 crash near Middleton on the Wolds
The family of man who died on the A614 near Middleton on the Wolds on Sunday, September 19 have paid tribute to him.
Police were called at 4:35pm on Sunday following reports of a collision on the A614 involving a motorcycle and a car.
A police spokesman said: “We are now able to name the man who sadly died as David Lewis, aged 49.
“David’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time, but have said that they are deeply touched by all the messages of support they have received these last few days.
“We are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to get in touch.
“If you saw either the collision itself, the vehicles prior to the collision or if you have any dash-cam footage showing the vehicles prior to the collision, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 427 of Sunday, September 19.”