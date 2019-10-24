Family favourite brings half-term Halloween fun to Pocklington Arts Centre

Children will have the chance to enjoy a stage show full of fun, games, songs and creepy crawlies this Halloween when Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) welcomes the re-telling of a classic nursery rhyme to its stage.

Celebrating 45 years of classic nursery rhyme There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly, the People’s Theatre Company present a stage show for everyone aged two to 102 at PAC on Thursday, October 31 at 2.30pm.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “Our family theatre programme offers our younger audiences the chance to experience the magic of live theatre and this stage show is no exception.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the creator of this wonderful show Steven Lee and The People’s Theatre Company back to PAC.

“It is so incredibly rewarding to hear our auditorium filled with children’s laughter and seeing their faces light up as they enjoy the show, so we can’t wait to welcome children and their families to PAC this Halloween for this inventive re-telling of a much loved nursery rhyme.”

Tickets £8 & £30 (family) available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.