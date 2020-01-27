Fair amount of antiques at new event

AntiqueFairYork, the organisers of York Racecourse’s popular Antique Home and Vintage Fair, are branching out with a new, “boutique-sized” Antiques and Vintage Fair at Pocklington Arts Centre.

The Pocklington fair is open to the public from 9.30am until 4pm on Saturday, February 8 and will be returning on Saturday, May 2, Saturday, July 25 and Saturday, October 24.

Event manager Kim Edwards said: “We want to provide a new, Saturday shopping experience that, while small on size, will provide all the choice and value associated with what we do in York.

“We are bringing together a hand-picked selection of specialist dealers, and aim to offer something for everyone, for all tastes and all budgets.”

Visit AntiqueFairYork.com for more information.