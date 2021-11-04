Eventing success for Woldgate students

Lucille Jones and Billy in action at one of the many competitions.

This season has seen them collectively have 23 runs, 15 double clears, eight top three placings, two wins and one representative at the International Youth Champs.

The team has travelled over 2,500 miles to compete in British Eventing competitions.

Lucy, 15, was awarded the Tim Jones Memorial trophy at Askham Bryan, as the highest placed Northern rider in the under-18s 100 class, in memory of Tim Jones, former student, keen eventer and aspiring race horse trainer, who died in 2019.

Hannah, 13, started the season strongly riding Odinn, her nine-year-old Cremello Connemara, with a win in the 80 section at Warwick Hall, and a third in the 80 section at Speetley, and so, with competition rife between the sisters, she was allowed to step up to the 90 classes.

The opportunity arose for Hannah to ride Red Pixie, an 11-year-old, 14h New Forest cross thoroughbred pony.

She went to Norton Disney and finished on her dressage score of 31.8, and took second place.

Hannah is looking forward to working with Pixie over the winter and ensuring they continue to be successful next year.

A spokesman for the girls said: “The girls and their trainers have laboured hard all season. Their Mum Liz frequently works away, so the sisters have to look after the horses largely by themselves.

“They have reaped the rewards of their efforts, but the toil – and fun – will continue throughout the winter, as they have two new rides to establish, and two horses to bring on.