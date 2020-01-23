Enjoy wizard book night at Pocela centre

Limited numbers of tickets are still on sale for the ever popular Harry Potter Book Night 2020 events in East Riding Libraries.

One of the book nights takes place at the Pocela Centre, Pocklington on Thursday, February 6 between 6pm and 7pm.

The event returns for an evening of games, crafts, and fun.

There will be readings, the Sorting Hat ceremony, the Polyjuice Potion Game, and Ancient Runes Lessons! There will also be a chance to take part in a game of Quidditch (indoor version) and a magical beast hunt.

Librarian Kimberley Harston said : “Harry Potter Book Night is one of the most popular events of the year in East Riding Libraries. It’s a great chance to put on your Harry Potter outfits, maybe bring your wand, and have a fantastic evening out!”

Tickets must be booked in advance at www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on or at the Pocela Centre (tickets £4 each).