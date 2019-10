Bus passengers at Stamford Bridge have had their lives brightened up by some outstanding artwork.

The bus shelter, located in the square, has been adorned with some amazing images.

The space was made available to the Stamford Bridge Art and Craft Club.

The first display, by Tinkos, focuses on global warming and it includes a poem to emphasise concerns about the climate change problem.

A small grant was provided by the Stamford Bridge Parish Council to enable work to be easily mounted.