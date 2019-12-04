Enjoy a wizard time at the Pocela Centre

Tickets are now on sale for Harry Potter Book Night 2020 at the Pocela Centre in Pocklington.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 6 between 6pm and 7pm.

It will be an evening of games, crafts, and fun.

There will be readings, the Sorting Hat ceremony, the Polyjuice Potion Game, and Ancient Runes Lessons! There will also be a chance to take part in a game of Quidditch (indoor version) and a magical beast hunt.

Tickets for the event must be booked in advance and are available either online at www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on or in the libraries themselves and cost £4 each.