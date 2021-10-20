Elvington residents told to boil water after bacteria discovery

Residents in Elvington were advised to boil their water after bacteria was discovered.

The company said 600 households were asked not to drink/use unboiled water while investigations were carried out.

However, by Wednesday afternoon (October 20) the boil order was withdrawn expect for those residents living in Derwent Close.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: “Following our thorough sampling regime over the past few days, we have withdrawn our precautionary advice to residents in Elvington – except for residents on Derwent Close who we’re still advising to boil their water while our investigations continue.

“We’re working closely with those residents to get this resolved as soon as possible.

“We’re satisfied we no longer need this precautionary measure for the vast majority of properties in the village and would like to thank everyone in Elvington for their patience while we’ve been investigating this issue.