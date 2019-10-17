Ella’s county triathlon glory

A Woldgate School pupil has been selected to attend trials for a place in the Yorkshire Triathlon Talent Squad.

Ella Adrian, 13, recently spent a day of tests at various locations in Leeds, racing in swimming, cycling and running, and 24 hours later she received an email offering her a place on the team.

Ella has spent every week since April 2019 competing in triathlon, aquathlon, duathlon and biathle, travelling across Yorkshire.

She finished top of the total points gained in all events, in the Yorkshire series table.

Ella trains every night, with Pocklington Dolphins, Clifton Cycling, Humber Triathlon, Pocklington Running Hub and will now add travelling to Leeds to trial for Yorkshire Triathlon.

He mum Clare said: “Ella came home absolutely buzzing, exhausted and proud.

“She was up against some incredible athletes.

“She is also travelling to Florida USA to cheer her dad on as he represents Great Britain in the World Championships in Biathle.”