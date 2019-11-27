Elderly Engagers win five-day break for Lifestyle efforts

Four 10 year old girls from Pocklington who took part in the Humberside Police Lifestyle project over the Summer have won a five-day break in Wales for their community efforts.

The girls, who attend Warter Primary School and are known as the Elderly Engagers, raised £545 with various fundraising events. They also approached many local businesses for support.

All their hard work paid off when the residents of Wold Haven were able to enjoy their beautifully renovated garden.

A spokesman said: “The girls won an amazing trip to a PGL Centre in Wales for five days at the presentation in Hull.

“The awards evening was an amazing celebration of how young people have sacrificed their time over the summer holidays to make a difference in their local community. Well done the Elderly Engagers, enjoy your well earned prize.”