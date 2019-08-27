Elderly Engagers make a difference

Charlotte, Isla, Martha and Georgina are the Elderly Engagers – a group of 10 year old girls who want to make a difference to the residents of Wold Haven nursing home with their Humberside Police Lifestyle project 2019.

After meeting with the home manager Angela, the team of four girls who attend Warter Primary School, decided to renovate a garden at the nursing home in Pocklington. Once the girls had come up with a design for the garden and a budget, they went about sourcing donations and came up with a fund raising plan.

Their school raffle raised £154.61, a bake sale in Pocklington raised £213.40 and a car boot sale on West Green in Pocklington raised £147.04.

The girls also received some kind donations taking their fundraising total to £545.05.

A spokesman for the girls said: “The group approached many local businesses to see if they were able to help. Coletta & Tyson Nurseries and Garden Centre in Woodmansey donated the majority of the plants free of charge.

“Travis Perkins in Pocklington donated the paint for the fence. Wickes DIY store in Beverley donated a bench and archway, plus labour to build them and Langlands Garden Centre offered a discount which enabled the girls to buy the final items they needed to complete their project.

“The girls are extremely grateful to all the businesses who donated so generously and would like to say a big thank you.

“They would also like to thank all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes, the individuals who donated for the bake sale and car boot sale and to friends and family for their help and advice along the way.

“The girls and their families set to work straight away with cleaning the fence, weeding the garden, cleaning the path and trimming back the trees and ivy. The big paint and planting took place shortly afterwards and it was all hands on deck.

“During the garden renovation process, the girls have also spent some time with the residents talking about their project and enjoying some activities together.

“The girls and their families are extremely proud of their achievements so far.”