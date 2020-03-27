East Yorkshire Buses cut back services to concentrate on key workers - changes from Sunday

East Yorkshire will be changing the times of their buses from Sunday March 29,

As the public have now been advised to travel only if necessary, the company have scaled back services to concentrate on getting key workers to and from essential employment.

As fewer people are travelling, buses will be less frequent on most routes, although they will be prioritising links to hospitals as much as possible.

The new timetables are available to view online now at www.eastyorkshirebuses.co.ukhttp://www.eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk through social media, and on the East Yorkshire Buses app.

Those without internet access can get the new times by ringing the travel advice service BusLine, on 01482 59 29 29, which is open Monday-Saturday, 8am-1pm. Lines are expected to be very busy, so it is requested that only those who cannot access timetables online ring through.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s aea director, said: “In normal circumstances we want as many people as possible to travel on our buses, but in this extraordinary situation we are asking people to think before they travel, and only use the bus if their journey is absolutely essential. This will help keep everyone safe.”

“We would also like to thank our bus drivers for their hard work and dedication over the last few weeks. Their commitment to the company and their passengers has been remarkable. Thank you also to our passengers, who have been very supportive during this difficult time.”

The new timetables are aimed at getting key workers to essential jobs, so if you are a key worker and you find that the new bus times mean you can’t get to critical employment, you should contact the company as soon as possible via busline@eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk so they can try to tweak the timetables to help.