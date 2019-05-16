East Riding Youth Offending Service rated ‘outstanding’ by inspectors

The East Riding Youth Offending Service has become the first in England and Wales to score full marks in an official inspection.

HM Inspectorate of Probation has given East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s service an overall ‘Outstanding’ rating.

Kevin Hall, director of children, families and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council and chairman of the Youth Board, said: “I’m delighted the inspectors acknowledged the excellent work of the Youth Offending Service, working in partnership with colleagues from the police, the court, probation, health services, the voluntary sector and other council services.”

Visit www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmiprobation to see the report.