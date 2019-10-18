East Riding residents leave lasting legacy for heart treatments

Residents in East Riding of Yorkshire left more than £520,000 in their Wills to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in 2018/2019, which is helping the charity fund life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

New treatments discovered by BHF funded researchers have helped halve the number of deaths from heart and circulatory diseases over the last 50 years, helping to improve the survival rates of people in this area.

But more research is urgently needed as each year, as around 7,386 people die from heart and circulatory diseases in the North East of England, which is equivalent to more than one in four deaths.

Rebecca Cooke, legacy marketing manager at the BHF, said: “Without the amazing individuals who have remembered us in their Will, we couldn’t make the medical breakthroughs that have transformed the lives of over 78,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases in East Riding of Yorkshire.

“To download a free gifts in wills guide please visit the bhf.org.uk/wills website.”