East Riding residents encouraged to consult on council communication

The consultation questionnaire is available on the council’s website and customers can also request a paper copy, which they can pick up from one of the council’s customer service centres or libraries throughout the region.

The consultation runs until Friday, October 15 and will provide customers the opportunity to outline their needs and experiences in contacting the council, whether this has been face-to-face, by telephone or online.

The questions are structured around how confident people are going online, and for what purpose, to provide an understanding of their appetite for engaging with the council digitally.

“Paper copies of it can also be requested by calling (01482) 393939.

“To access the consultation online, please visit https://eryc.link/contact

“In addition, approximately 9,000 postcards have been sent to households in areas where there is known to be a low percentage of superfast broadband access, as well as low rates of digital responses to the recent census and other online surveys.