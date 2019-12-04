East Riding residents among the most pro-monarchy in Britain, a new survey shows

The East Riding of Yorkshire contains one of the most pro-monarchy areas in Britain, according to new research.

A survey of 21,000 people carried out by the publisher UnHerd in association with pollster FocalData found support for the monarchy was still high across most of the country.

Participants were asked how much they agreed with the statement “I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the Royal Family”.

The responses were then analysed to create a model for each constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status.

Of the five parliamentary constituencies that are in or cross over into the East Riding, the most pro-monarchy was East Yorkshire – 61% supported the monarchy, compared to 15% who don’t, with the rest undecided.

Of these, 26% strongly agree with the statement, while 35% said they simply agree.

At the other end of the scale was Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle (just 53% of people were pro-Crown).

Suburban and rural areas dominated the top spots, while all of the 10 least monarchist areas were in major cities.

Paul Embery, from UnHerd, said the results demonstrated a widening cultural schism between cities and the rest of the country.

He said: “Though ostensibly about the Royal Family, the poll results highlight something more profound about our country. They illustrate the extent to which we have tipped into a very real cultural war, with competing values and priorities.”