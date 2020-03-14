East Riding of Yorkshire Council succeeds in matching homebuilding target, figures show

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council exceeded its home-building target set by the Government last year, figures reveal.

However, housing charity Shelter criticised the Government for setting “unachievable housebuilding targets on over-stretched councils” across the country, with almost a third of councils failing to reach theirs.

The council built slightly more homes than it was required to in 2018-19, according to figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

It was one of fewer than 60% of local authorities in England to achieve its aim, leaving almost 36,000 houses unbuilt nationwide.

The annual Housing Delivery Test shows the East Riding of Yorkshire Council delivered 1,420 homes, from a target of 957. It also shows that the council has managed to match its requirements every year since 2016-17.

A total of 73 councils have been told they must revisit their local plan and outline 20% more land for development than before.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Slapping unachievable housebuilding targets on over-stretched councils and then penalising them when they can’t fulfil them is not the answer to ending the housing emergency.

“Councils have extremely limited funding and powers to build the homes they’re being asked for. What’s even more ridiculous is that the government’s targets don’t include a requirement to build any social housing, which are the genuinely affordable homes this country is crying out for.”

English local authorities built 247,000 homes in 2018-19, 9% more than the year before, thanks to some councils delivering above what was required of them.

Though the national totals exceed the Housing Delivery Test’s target, this falls short of the Government’s eventual aim of building 300,000 homes per year by the mid-2020s.

Ms Neate added: “We will never meet the Government’s targets without building social homes – the last time anywhere near 300,000 homes a year were built, councils contributed more than 40% of them.

“To support councils across the country to deliver good-quality housing, we need the Government to provide much-needed investment and reforms to our broken planning system.”