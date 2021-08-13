East Riding of Yorkshire Council launches Covid-19 grant to support those in need

East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Jonathan Owen.

The grant aims to give vulnerable households peace of mind as Covid-19 restrictions are eased by helping those who need it to have food on the table and other essentials.

The Covid-19 Local Support Grant is funded from one-off Central Government funding by the Department for Work and Pensions, announced on 20 June, which enables local authorities to provide financial support to those most in need this year.

The council has committed funding from this scheme to provide food vouchers to households with children that are eligible for free school meals.

To help ensure fairness of applications and access to the grant for those who need it, East Riding of Yorkshire Council will implement the Covid-19 Local Support Grant as a discretionary scheme until the one-off funding has been fully utilised.

The scheme runs from until 30 September this year. Applications will close on Sunday, 5 September, to allow funds to be fully distributed.

The discretionary funding available will not be sufficient to provide support to all residents, therefore the council will target and prioritise support for the following:

○ To support households who have made a new claim and are in receipt of Universal Credit from 17 April 2021

○ To support households who have made a new claim and are in receipt of Council Tax Support from 17 April 2021

○ To support households whose income has been impacted by Covid-19, such as loss of job/reduced hours/furloughed AND have had a reduction in income AND have capital of less than £2,000 AND be responsible for rent/mortgage payments and utility bills

○ To support individuals who have a social care package and have seen an increase in their household food and fuel since 23 March 2020

○ To support individuals who are care leavers who are receiving support from the council’s pathways team and have had an increase in food and/or fuel since 23 March 2020.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for some of our residents and we want to provide support to those most in need through the Covid-19 Local Support Grant Scheme to help them pay for food and other essentials.

“The council has already used funding from this scheme to provide food vouchers to households where the children are eligible for free school meals.