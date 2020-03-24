East Riding of Yorkshire Council closes libraries

Libraries including the council’s mobile service closed as of 5pm on Monday (March 23).

Library fine payments will not be taken while services are suspended.

Multi-services and customer services will remain open for urgent enquiries and residents will still be able to reach them over the phone and online.

East Yorkshire Council’s Director of Adults, Health and Customer Services John Skidmore said the council would continue to prioritise vital services for residents.

Mr Skidmore said: “This is an unprecedented situation and is changing on a daily basis.

“We recognise that these significant closures will cause inconvenience but we are sure the public understands the need for us all to behave differently in the coming weeks and months.

“As a council we are following all the government and Public Health England guidelines to work with the community in the East Riding to protect our customers and staff.”