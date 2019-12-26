East Riding of Yorkshire ‘among dozens of councils with no policy for prosecuting Blue Badge parking abuse’

The East Riding of Yorkshire is among dozens of councils with no policy for prosecuting people who abuse the Blue Badge parking scheme.

The AA said councils must “get their act together”, after figures revealed just two-thirds have a policy for dealing with those who misuse badges.

Councils issue Blue Badges to people with disabilities to allow them to park closer to their destination.

Department for Transport data shows that the East Riding of Yorkshire was one of 51 councils that did not have a policy in place for tackling misuse during 2018-19.

The AA says the increase in prosecutions shows that more areas are “finally starting to tackle the issue”, but criticised councils without policies on the issue.

Edmund King, the motoring association’s president, added: “Councils without a policy must get their act together for the sake of the millions of Blue Badge holders who genuinely need them.

“Drivers must also show some more humanity and stop abusing the system.”

A spokesman for the Local Government Association said people could help their council win the fight against Blue Badge fraud by tipping off the local authority about suspected misuse.

But he added that members of the public should bear in mind that “people’s need for a badge might not be obvious”.

While the number of people across the country who are automatically entitled to a Blue Badge has risen gradually since 2014, the proportion of those who have one has dropped.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire, 58% of the 12,400 people who automatically qualified had one at the end of March.

Although local data was not available for 2014, the figure stood at 60% in March 2015.

Across England, 47% of those eligible had a badge in March, down from a peak of 64% five years earlier.