East Riding given £2million by Government to help households over winter

The funding is part of a wider package of support, including the Warm Home Discount, and the Cold Weather Payment providing £25 extra a week for those in need in areas where the temperature is consistently below zero.

This money is part of a £500m fund that has seen Yorskhire and the Humber receive £47,046,422 to help households most in need with the cost of daily essentials.

The Household Support Fund, announced earlier this month, is designed to last throughout the winter.

The money will be distributed by councils ‘who know their local areas best’ to households in their community in need of some additional help.

This will broadly consist of small grants to meet daily needs such as food, clothing and utilities.

The new fund is part of a wider package of support the Government is providing this winter.

This includes 2.2 million low-income households being given a £140 rebate on energy bills through the Warm Home Discount, and the Cold Weather Payment providing £25 extra a week for those in need in areas where the temperature is consistently below zero.

Families will also benefit from the £220m Holiday Activities and Food programme over the Christmas break, offering nutritious meals and enriching activities to disadvantaged children, whilst the Government’s Healthy Start vouchers – which help disadvantaged pregnant women or those with children under four to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables – saw their value increased by over a third in April.

David Rutley, Minister for Welfare Delivery, said: “This funding is there to support those most in need by providing extra help over winter, and by working through local councils we can make sure the vulnerable people in our communities get this vital support.”