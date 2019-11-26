East Riding food banks handing out almost 150 emergency parcels every week

Food banks in the East Riding hand out almost 150 emergency food parcels every single week, with 30% of them to children.

The UK’s biggest food bank network the Trussell Trust recorded its busiest ever six-month period between April and September, with more than 823,000 parcels provided to people in need.

In the East Riding, the charity says it handed out 3,857 three-day emergency food parcels over the period, the equivalent of 148 every week. Of these, 1,170 (30%) went to children.

Overall, demand in the area stayed roughly the same as during the same six-month period last year.

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie warned that problems with Universal Credit were pushing people into poverty, with the five-week wait for initial payments under the system a key factor behind food bank use.

She said: “Our benefits system is supposed to protect us all from being swept into poverty, but currently thousands of women, men and children are not receiving sufficient protection from destitution.

“This is not right. But we know this situation can be fixed – our benefits system could be the key to unlocking people from poverty.

“It’s in our power as a country to end the need for food banks. This can change.

“This General Election, all political parties must pledge to protect people from hunger by ensuring everyone has enough money for the basics.”

A spokeswoman from the Department for Work and Pensions said: “We spend over £95 billion a year on welfare, and have simplified the benefits system through Universal Credit. Free school meals are provided for 1.3 million disadvantaged children, and over £26 million has also been invested in a breakfast club programme.”