East Riding Council offers top tips to stay cool as temperatures soar

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s public health team has advised everyone, especially older and more vulnerable residents, to be prepared for the scorching weather.

The tips include:

○ Try to stay indoors and out of the heat, especially between 11am and 3pm, during heatwaves

○ If going out in the heat wear UV sunglasses, preferably wrap around, to reduce UV exposure to the eye; walk in the shade; apply sunscreen of at least SPF15 with UVA protection; wear a hat and light scarf; and wear light, loose-fitting clothes to minimise the risk of sunburn

○ During a heatwave be sure to avoid extreme physical exertion

○ Avoid excess alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks but do try to consume plenty of cold food and drinks with high water content, such as salad and fruit

○ Look out for others, especially vulnerable residents including older people, young children and babies, and those with serious illnesses

○ Keep your environment cool - a cool living space is especially important for infants, older people or those with long-term health conditions or those who can’t look after themselves

○ Windows exposed to the sun should be kept closed during the day, while curtains over exposed windows should remain shut. Open windows at night when the temperature has dropped, but be aware of security issues especially in ground floor rooms

○ Care should be taken with metal blinds and dark curtains, as these can absorb heat – perhaps consider placing reflective material between them and the window space

○ Turn off non-essential lights and electrical equipment which generate heat

○ Keep indoor plants and bowls of water in the house as evaporation helps to cool the air

○ Electric fans may provide some relief, if temperatures are below 35°C

○ If you or others feel unwell, get dizzy, weak, and anxious or have intense thirst move to a cool place and rehydrate immediately

○ Keep up to date with Met Office forecasts and prepare accordingly.

Andy Kingdom, interim director of public health at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “While we always expect the summer months to bring with them warmer weather, there are occasions when the average temperatures can get too high, becoming uncomfortably hot and at times dangerously hot for some, requiring extra preparations and vigilance.

“We would encourage East Riding residents to take on board the following advice and guidance, especially the older and more vulnerable members of our local communities or those who care for them, to ensure that everyone is prepared for and able to deal with the forthcoming hotter weather.”