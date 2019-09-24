Driving lessons for 10 year olds in safety drive

A driver training course which allows 10 year olds to get behind the wheel in a bid to create a safer next generation of drivers takes place this month.

Young Driver, which provides driving lessons for 10-17 year olds, will be running events at Elvington Airfield from Saturday, October 19.

The venue, which will be one of the scheme’s ‘Super Sites’, will be transformed into a realistic road system on selected weekend dates across the year so youngsters can work on a range of driving skills and manoeuvres.

Upcoming dates to run at Elvington are October 19, November 24 and December 15.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “We are really excited to be launching at Elvington, which is a fantastic venue and will be one of our bigger Super Sites.

“It will provide plenty of opportunities for youngsters to try out lots of different driving skills and techniques – whether they’re a beginner or have already had a few lessons with us.

“Clearly something needs to be done to tackle the seriously high accident rates of our young drivers, as almost 1,300 17-24 year olds are killed or seriously injured in road accidents each year.

“Research shows that training drivers over a longer period of time and catching youngsters when their attitudes towards driving are still developing is key to producing a safer driver.

“This allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road – meaning when they do learn at 17 they can focus more on other road users and potential hazards.”