Driffield Ukulele Band set to perform at the Wolds Heritage Centre
The Wolds Heritage Centre at Warter is hosting an afternoon of music and songs with the Driffield Ukulele Band on Sunday, November 7 at 2pm.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 5:03 pm
The Wolds Heritage Centre at Warter is hosting an afternoon of music and songs with the Driffield Ukulele Band on Sunday, November 7 at 2pm.
Any donations collected at the event will go towards the upkeep of the building.
A Wolds Heritage Centre spokesman said: “Why not come along and join us. Refreshments will be available. All we ask is a donation to help with the upkeep of our beautiful building.”