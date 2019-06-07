Drewton’s Farm Shop founder Katie Taylor earns MBE honour in Queen’s Birthday List

A South Cave woman has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in The Queen’s Birthday 2019 Honours List for services to the economy and community in Yorkshire.

Katie Taylor established Drewton’s Farm Shop on The Drewton Estate near South Cave in 2010.

During the last nine years, the business has won an army of loyal customers, as well as scooping countless local, regional and national awards.

In 2018, Katie received Yorkshire Life’s Food Hero title at the magazine’s annual Food and Drink Awards.

The business comprises a farm shop, tea room, restaurant, bespoke catering service and two luxury holiday cottages. More recently, Katie has overseen the development of The Manor Rooms, a purpose-built, licensed wedding and events venue.

Also located on The Drewton Estate, The Manor Rooms opened for business in May of this year and cost more than £650,000 to develop.

Katie secured a £115,000 grant from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development towards the cost of the exciting project, which has already created one additional, full-time role within her team and a number of additional part-time posts.

Whilst establishing and developing her business, Katie has still managed to find time to raise in the region of £100,000 for charity.

Katie has enjoyed being on a variety of charity fundraising committees over the years, as well as staging countless fundraising events.

Until recently, Katie was a board member of the East Yorkshire Local Food Network and she continues to work closely with tourism bodies Welcome to Yorkshire and Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, as well as The Guild of Fine Foods, FARMA, Deliciously Yorkshire and a network of Yorkshire-based farm shops.

An incredibly shocked and overwhelmed, but absolutely delighted Katie said: “I was completely speechless when I heard the news – in fact, I still am! It feels very grown up!

“It’s such an incredible honour to have been recommended by the Prime Minister to receive an MBE in Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List.

“Starting and growing a business from scratch isn’t always easy, but I love what I do and am genuinely passionate about Yorkshire food and drink – and about our little corner of East Yorkshire in particular.

“My partner, Tony, is a local land agent so understands my line of business and is a huge support to my sons and I, encouraging them with their work and education, and tolerating the hours I have to commit to my business.

“It’s not uncommon for me to work a 70-hour week!

“I’d also like to thank my parents for their support and encouragement over the years; I couldn’t have established the business and juggled family life without them.”