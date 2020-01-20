Downright Marvellous preview night!

A new exhibition, which celebrates adults with Down Syndrome, has been unveiled at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

The exhibition, entitled Downright Marvellous at Large, is by award-winning artist Sue Clayton who has been inspired by her son James who turn 18 this year.

Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre enjoy the preview evening.

Sue unveiled the exhibition, which features 12 brand new portraits of adults with Down Syndrome and a pair of giant hand-knitted odd socks, during a special preview night.

Sue has described the event as a really “joyous occasion” and hopes that the exhibition will “challenge a few perceptions of what people might think” about Down Syndrome.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, March 21, when it will close with a celebratory event to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

○Go to www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to find out more about the exhibition and other forthcoming events at PAC.

Yvonne Spence and her daughter Marie spot one of the knitted squares they donated to the 'Lots of Socks' community project.