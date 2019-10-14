Double bill of comedy from community players

A double bill of comedy, performed by the Market Weighton Community Players, is set to bring some autumn cheer.

Outside the Box, by JPS Yates, will be followed by a potted pantomime show entitled In Forty Winks Beauty.

The comedies take place from Thursday 7 to Saturday, November 9 at Shiptonthorpe Village Hall with evening shows at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets (£7/£8) are available from the Paper Shop on High Street, by email marketweightoncommunityplayers@ gmail.com, or can be bought on the door.