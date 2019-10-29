Dickens charity evening held for Children in Need

The Stamford Bridge Singers are planning a Dickensian extravaganza for the upcoming Children in Need concert.

The group’s singers will be showcasing their versatility at the ‘What the Dickens!’ concert held at Stamford Bridge Village Hall on Friday, November 15.

Admission to the evening is free with doors opening at 5.30pm (concert starts at 6.30pm).

There will be a variety activities designed to encourage people to donate money to Children in Need including a cake stall, second hand book stall, Dickensian Quiz, raffle and a licensed bar and refreshments.

A spokesman said: “The evening is designed to entertain all ages from grandparents through to tiny grandchildren.

“We are organising a ‘come and sing’ medley of songs from the show ‘Oliver’. Don’t worry, you won’t have to know the words or even be a fantastic singer, we’ll give you a song sheet and all you have to do is enjoy yourself and sing along! If you fancy joining in, you can come and join us at the rehearsal at 6pm – if you wish.

“Chris Cade will be making a star appearance as Ebenezer Scrooge and at the end of the evening will present prizes for the costume competition/parade. Yes that’s right, you can even dress up as your favourite Dickens character.

“If you have a song or a poem you’d like to perform on the evening, to complement your Dickensian costume, just get in touch, the more the merrier!”

Visit www.stamfordbridgesingers.co.uk to gain more information about the show.