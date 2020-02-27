Derwent Lions to host show at Stamford Bridge Village Hall in aid of air ambulance

The Derwent Lions group is hosting a special event to raise money for a vital life-saving service.

The group’s members have organised the The Best of Times, a musical review From Blitz to Broadway, at Stamford Bridge Village Hall on Saturday, March 14 (starting at 7.30pm).

SATCO will be presenting the entertainment with all profits from the event going to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A spokesman said: “Join us in the camaraderie of the London Underground during the blitz, reminisce and sing along to the songs from the swinging 60s, and sit back and enjoy the Broadway hits. The show features songs from Gypsy, Gigi, Cabaret, Chess, La Cage and Les Mis, plus everyone’s favourite lady Victoria Wood.”

Tickets, £8 (£7 concessions) are available from Stamford Bridge Post Office. Visit derwent.lionsclub.co for more details.