Derwent Lions Club appeals for new members

An important charitable organisation is looking to attract new members to maintain and improve its activities.

Derwent Lions Club organises a wide range of fundraising events in the region to help out deserving causes.

The club’s area covers of Deighton, Dunnington, Elvington, Escrick, Fulford, Heslington, Low and High Catton, Melbourne, Newton on Derwent, Naburn, Seaton Ross, Stamford Bridge, Sutton on Derwent, Thorganby and Wheldrake.

Some of the Lions activities include the Summer Concert held at Queen Margaret’s School, supporting village fetes with its coconut shy, Christmas tree collection and recycling, running a water station for the Yorkshire Marathon, hosting a Christmas night out for senior Citizens, supporting eye health projects, responding to disaster appeals, and assisting other Lions clubs.

The club also runs the very popular Rocking Rudolph tour ahead of Christmas. This brings festive cheer and is its main funding stream.

A Derwent Lions spokesman said: “We are part of Lions Clubs International which is the world’s largest service club organisation. However, we are a small club currently with only 13 members.

“If you are a community minded person who wishes to give something back for the benefit of those less fortunate then email Derwent Lions president Ken at derwentlions@gmail.com.”

The Lions Club meets at 8pm on the fourth Monday of each month at the Grey Horse in Elvington (this can vary).

Visit derwent.lionsclub.co to find out more details.