Crowds turn out to enjoy Market Weighton’s Giant Community Day

Thousands of pounds were raised for local causes and crowds poured onto High Street as Giant Community Day returned to Market Weighton.

The new organisers could not have hoped for better conditions as queues developed at cafes and take-aways while a constant programme of local entertainment entertained the masses.

The Rock Choir performs at Market Weighton Community Day.

Giant Community Day was opened by Market Weighton residents actor Mark Addy and singer Evie Barrand who previously busked at the event and was making her official debut. Songs from the Greatest Showman were performed by children from Blue Sky Day Nursery as the first act at the main arena.

The day’s events had started away from High Street with a dog show at Bertie’s Field, Beverley Road, organised by professional dog trainer Laura Taylor, which attracted some 50 entrants, with owners clamouring to secure the best dog title for their pet. It raised some £365 for the Linbee dog rehoming charity.

A new team of residents and businesses took over this year after the previous group, the Market Weighton Town Team, had a break in 2018. The event would not have been possible with the support of so many local businesses.

The main sponsors were Market Weighton Town Council, Britcom, Tesco, The New Community Shop, Market Weighton Commercial and Risk Solutions and Blue Sky Day Nursery.

The BMX display at Market Weighton Community Day.

Event vice-chairman Richard Spare said: “It was a terrific day, hard work but there was a great team to bring it all together and we’re really heartened by the feedback from the public both during the event and on social media.

“We wanted to have a really local feel so that as many Market Weighton people could benefit from the whole day, and we achieved that. If people have ideas for next year, please let us know as we begin our planning.”

The next Giant Community Day, in the year marking the 200th anniversary of the death of Giant Bradley, will be on Sunday, July 12.