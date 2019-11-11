Crowds out to remember Fallen

Thousands of people across the Pocklington and district area turned out on Sunday to remember the fallen.

Hundreds of current and retired service personnel, civic dignitaries, public service representatives and uniformed youth organisation members took part in Pocklington’s Remembrance Day parade, while hundreds more people lined the route as the parade passed through the town.

Pocklington School Cadets on Remembrance Day.

Led by the Market Weighton and Brough Boys Brigade Band, the parade marched through the Market Place to its first station and wreath laying at the World War One memorial in Market Street.

It moved on down Chapmangate to the Memorial Gardens in Grape Lane which commemorates those killed in World War Two and subsequent conflicts.

Around 300 then attended the Remembrance Day service in All Saints Church conducted by Reverend Canon Rodney Nicholson, of the All Saints ministry team, and Methodist minister Neville Simpson.

In Stamford Bridge a parade culminated at the village memorial where wreaths were placed.

Town Mayor Dean Hodgson and East Riding Councillor Kay West lay wreaths at the WWII memorial.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, members of Holme on Spalding Moor WI members met to put in place their poppy waterfall. The poppies were knitted by the members over the past six months.

A spokesman said: “Special thanks go to Tracy’s husband Mike, who made the metal frame on which the poppies are attached with the help of patience and glue guns.”

Pictured bottom right are members Margaret, Tracy, Tine, Sue, Claire, Sue and Maralyn.

Scouts and Cubs salute after laying their wreaths at the WWI memorial.

The Remembrance Day parade at Stamford Bridge.

Holme on Spalding Moor WI members with their poppy creation.