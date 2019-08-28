Cricketers’ walk tribute to former player

A group of village cricketers are raising funds in memory of a former player.

Half of the funds raised from Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club’s annual sponsored walk will be donated to Myeloma UK in memory of a former player and member of the club’s executive committee Tim Wood, who passed away earlier this year.

The fifth sponsored 10-mile walk takes place on Sunday (September 1).

The route goes along farm tracks and fields surrounding the Sutton on Derwent club house at Sandhill Lane.

The annual fundraiser will also make a valuable contribution to ongoing projects including roadside protective netting, laying new wickets and refurbishment of the clubhouse.

Club chairman Martin Smith said: “Tim was a valued member of the club and was instrumental in driving through a new club management structure aimed at helping us to compete in the new semi-pro league, the ECB Premier League North.

“He fought a long, brave battle against Myeloma and we would very much like this event to be a massive success, so that we can make a meaningful contribution to this very worthwhile cause.”

Myeloma is a blood cancer arising from plasma cells.

Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club fields four senior teams, five junior and intermediate teams and runs the popular All Stars Programme for budding cricketers aged five to eight.

○ Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/tim-wood-memorial-sponsored-walk to support the cricketers’ sponsored walk.